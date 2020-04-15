Global  

Trudeau set to announce expanded eligibility for emergency benefits

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce more flexible rules for claiming the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) Wednesday in response to criticism the current regime excludes students and people working reduced hours.
