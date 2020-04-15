Global  

Scammers taking advantage of COVID-19 fears, police warn

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Police in Ontario are warning about nearly a dozen common scams that criminals are running amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from fake test results to claims that duct-cleaning can stop the spread of coronavirus.
