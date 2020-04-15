Global  

Ontario won’t return to time-of-use hydro pricing on May 7: Ford

CP24 Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he disagrees with the Ontario’s Energy Board’s decision to revert back to winter time-of-use electricity prices when the his temporary order to suspend time-of-use billing ends in May.
