Michigan governor fires back at protesters saying they are only going to make things worse Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Hours after hundreds of demonstrators flocked to the Michigan to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the coronavirus outbreak, the Democrat fired back. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Whitmer said she was disappointed by the protest and that the large crowd was only going to make things worse. 👓 View full article

Protesters in Lansing, Michigan, caused a traffic jam near the capitol building on Wednesday as they rallied against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

