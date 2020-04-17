'My heart cries out': Son of Wettlaufer victim says province failed to make long-term care safer Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The son of one of nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer's victims says lives in long-term care homes could have been saved during the COVID-19 pandemic, if Ontario had acted on recommendations from the public inquiry into the serial killer's crimes. 👓 View full article

