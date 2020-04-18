Global  

Ontario to release updated COVID-19 modelling Monday, Ford warns against going ‘back to normal’

CP24 Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Ontario epidemiologists will release updated modelling on the growth, spread and lethality of the novel coronavirus in the province, with Premier Doug Ford warning easing of emergency measures won’t necessarily take us back to normalcy.
