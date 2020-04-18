Global  

Feds pledge $306M aid for Indigenous businesses suffering COVID-19 losses

CBC.ca Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
The federal government will provide $306 million in funding to help small and medium-sized Indigenous businesses suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
