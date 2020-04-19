Global  

Nick Cordero, Broadway star from Ontario, faces leg amputation due to COVID-19 complications

CBC.ca Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The wife of Hamilton-raised, Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway, says her husband will have to have his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the COVID-19 illness.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications 00:48

 In an announcement on Instagram, the wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero says doctors were forced to amputate his leg due to complications from the coronavirus.

