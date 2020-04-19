Seny Surani RT @OttawaCitizen: COVID-19: Ontario reports 568 new cases on Sunday morning; federal parties negotiating over return of Parliament https:/… 37 minutes ago

Vince RT @CP24: BREAKING: Ontario reports 568 new cases of COVID-19, another 39 deaths https://t.co/uZ3FaoGhx2 https://t.co/Km6Xj2fQWc 52 minutes ago

Social Flirting 🤵 RT @CP24: UPDATED: Ontario reports 568 new cases of COVID-19, another 39 deaths https://t.co/uZ3FaoGhx2 https://t.co/AVsrmrfO2t 1 hour ago

joan johnson RT @CBCAlerts: Ontario reports 568 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 10,578, amid efforts to ramp up testing. The pro… 1 hour ago

Toronto Times 🇨🇦 RT @totimesnews: #COVID19 #000cases COVID-19 Update April 18: Ontario eclipses 10,000 cases, reports 485 new cases, 36 more deaths https://… 1 hour ago

Susan Marjetti RT @CBCToronto: Ontario reports 568 new COVID-19 cases, bringing provincial total to 10,578 https://t.co/prpKA4Ki8g https://t.co/jRU2VpPPzv 1 hour ago