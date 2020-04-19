Global  

Ontario reports 568 new cases of COVID-19, another 39 deaths

CP24 Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Ontario has reported 568 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24-hours and another 39 deaths.
