Nova Scotia mass killings: What we know and what we don't know

CBC.ca Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
RCMP described mass killings carried out by a gunman in Nova Scotia this weekend as "tragic" and "incomprehensible." Police said at least 13 people are dead, including a 23-year veteran of the force. Here’s a look at what we know — and what we don’t. 
News video: Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting

Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting 00:37

 A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were...

swsrtboots

Joe RT @CTVAtlantic: UPDATED: Investigators are continuing to piece together one of Canada's deadliest mass killings, which saw a man who at on… 55 seconds ago

NeerajK_

Neeraj Kulshrestha RT @TarekFatah: Death toll in #NovaScotiaShooting rises to 19. What we know and what we don't know https://t.co/1CP4JLgGap https://t.co/Ch… 1 minute ago

GBJosh82

Pray For Me 🔥😇 RT @CBCNews: Minister Bill Blair provides update on Nova Scotia mass shooting https://t.co/dD6PJTqGkf https://t.co/mXzEYpUINI 2 minutes ago

stevehobbs_to

Steve Hobbs This is awful. Stay strong Nova Scotia. ❤ #NovaScotiaShooting https://t.co/8TVOR1Sa95 6 minutes ago

CTVAtlantic

CTV Atlantic UPDATED: Investigators are continuing to piece together one of Canada's deadliest mass killings, which saw a man wh… https://t.co/AAl4783kbj 7 minutes ago

nuckytomson

nucky tompson RT @larochecbc: Death toll from Nova Scotia gunman's rampage climbs to 19 | CBC News https://t.co/aF0Yzz9H1o 8 minutes ago

BransfieldRob

Rob Bransfield The toll has been increased to 19 with many burnt out homes still needing searching. 16 known crime scenes. That nu… https://t.co/o1a11WqxOB 10 minutes ago

ArethaBorden

Aretha Borden-Davis Death toll from Nova Scotia gunman's rampage climbs to 19 | CBC News https://t.co/dZKhNssKwE 11 minutes ago

