Nova Scotia mass killings: What we know and what we don't know

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

RCMP described mass killings carried out by a gunman in Nova Scotia this weekend as "tragic" and "incomprehensible." Police said at least 13 people are dead, including a 23-year veteran of the force. Here’s a look at what we know — and what we don’t. 👓 View full article



Credit: Wochit - Published 23 hours ago Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting 00:37 A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were...