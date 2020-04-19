Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Conservatives reject Liberals' tentative agreement with NDP, Bloc on Parliament's return

Conservatives reject Liberals' tentative agreement with NDP, Bloc on Parliament's return

CBC.ca Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The Liberal government has reached a tentative agreement with the NDP and the Bloc Québécois about the conditions under which Parliament could reconvene this week — but the Conservatives' rejection of that deal could lead to MPs returning to the Commons on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.