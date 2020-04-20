Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

CBC.ca Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Military members with medical training arrived in Quebec over the weekend as they prepare to help long-term care homes struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks. Here's what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and around the world on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AfamUdeozo

Afam Udeozo BBC News - Coronavirus: US faced with protests amid pressure to reopen https://t.co/PwLpnWCYbd This is happening in… https://t.co/4IUK3e8JBB 5 hours ago

globalupdate_24

Global Update 24 Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday https://t.co/My5YMJb6yl https://t.co/zdIBlK5g7X 7 hours ago

JonnyDrinks

Jonathan MacCalder RT @ArashMadani: So proud of what's happening in my hometown. In Truro, N.S., an iconic family company made a critical pivot when COVID-19… 8 hours ago

garythepink

Gary Pinkerton Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday https://t.co/57rCcQyJHn Medical supplies… https://t.co/IeeW2iTESN 10 hours ago

maggievoelker

Maggie Voelker Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday | CBC News https://t.co/DisOSS8UfF 10 hours ago

christie70biscu

christiebiscuts Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday https://t.co/vCn75Tztwj 12 hours ago

johnndavis

John N. Davis 20200419: CBC : Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday ["Liberals and Conservatives… https://t.co/jn8DAdJEjZ 13 hours ago

TeyaTheElf

The loveliness of demons nsfr #HopeFromHome #24mil RT @Harleyquinn0456: Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday https://t.co/z3Upm7YFxL 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.