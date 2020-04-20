Victims who lost their lives following mass shooting in Nova Scotia Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Eighteen people are dead as well as the suspected gunman following a mass shooting in Nova Scotia over the weekend. Here is a look at the victims who lost their lives in the tragedy: 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit Business - Published 16 hours ago Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting 00:36 A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still... You Might Like

Tweets about this