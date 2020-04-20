Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Victims who lost their lives following mass shooting in Nova Scotia

Victims who lost their lives following mass shooting in Nova Scotia

CP24 Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Eighteen people are dead as well as the suspected gunman following a mass shooting in Nova Scotia over the weekend. Here is a look at the victims who lost their lives in the tragedy:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting

Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting 00:36

 A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.