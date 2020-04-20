A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @CP24: Durham couple presumed dead after Nova Scotia mass shooter set their house on fire https://t.co/rWVl4No2Tr https://t.co/2W8LlKpL… 5 minutes ago
George Clark Durham couple presumed dead after Nova Scotia mass shooter set their house on fire https://t.co/ReI0SAdrJT 1 hour ago