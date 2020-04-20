Durham couple presumed dead after Nova Scotia mass shooter set their house on fire Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

An Ontario couple who lived in Nova Scotia after recently retiring are presumed dead after a mass shooter went on a deadly rampage and set their house on fire. 👓 View full article

Credit: Wochit News - Published 1 day ago Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting 00:36 A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still...

