Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > 'There was no signs of life': Couple finds neighbour dead after Nova Scotia rampage

'There was no signs of life': Couple finds neighbour dead after Nova Scotia rampage

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Residents along a small back road in rural Nova Scotia are reeling after watching a neighbouring home burn to the ground, while another friend lay dead from the weekend's killing rampage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Need 2 Know: Trump Promises More Tests, Nova Scotia Rampage

Need 2 Know: Trump Promises More Tests, Nova Scotia Rampage 10:35

 These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Monday, April 20, 2020.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.