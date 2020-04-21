Global  

Environment Canada calls for ‘strong northwesterly’ winds of up to 80km/h

CP24 Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Environment Canada meteorologists are calling for “strong northwesterly” winds of up to 80km/h for Toronto, the GTA and Hamilton on Tuesday.
