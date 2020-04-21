Markham man charged with mischief after allegedly coughing on money, telling clerk he hoped he would get COVID-19 Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A 39-year-old Markham man is facing charges after he allegedly coughed on money while making a purchase at a convenience store and then told an employee “that he hoped he would get COVID-19,” police say. 👓 View full article

