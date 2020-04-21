Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Markham man charged with mischief after allegedly coughing on money, telling clerk he hoped he would get COVID-19

Markham man charged with mischief after allegedly coughing on money, telling clerk he hoped he would get COVID-19

CP24 Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
A 39-year-old Markham man is facing charges after he allegedly coughed on money while making a purchase at a convenience store and then told an employee “that he hoped he would get COVID-19,” police say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rgiffin233

PC Griffin ⚓️ RT @CP24: Markham man charged with mischief after allegedly coughing on money, telling clerk he hoped he would get COVID-19 https://t.co/CB… 31 seconds ago

mandylukcbc

Mandy Luk RT @mcquillanator: York Regional Police have arrested a 39-year-old man after he intentionally coughed on money and told a 17-year-old stor… 3 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 Markham man charged with mischief after allegedly coughing on money, telling clerk he hoped he would get COVID-19… https://t.co/XzE8hTbEQT 6 minutes ago

mcquillanator

Laura McQuillan York Regional Police have arrested a 39-year-old man after he intentionally coughed on money and told a 17-year-old… https://t.co/OZXhapjeHq 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.