'She was just like an angel': Winnipeg-born woman believed to be victim of Nova Scotia shooting

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
A woman who grew up in Winnipeg is believed to be one of the 22 victims killed in this weekend's shooting in rural Nova Scotia, one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Police arrest suspect in Nova Scotia shooting

Police arrest suspect in Nova Scotia shooting 01:14

 Police in the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday (April 19) arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in several victims. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

