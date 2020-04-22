Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > City planning live stream of High Park cherry blossoms amid COVID-19 pandemic: Tory

City planning live stream of High Park cherry blossoms amid COVID-19 pandemic: Tory

CP24 Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of the cherry blossoms in High Park, you will have to do it through a computer screen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

styledlady4ever

ⒿⒺⓌⒺⓁ🇨🇦 RT @CP24: City planning live stream of High Park cherry blossoms amid COVID-19 pandemic: Tory https://t.co/xgZpSfIZ0D https://t.co/sGgHUbp6… 6 minutes ago

HeidyMo

HeidyMo aka HyeMusings RT @CultureDays: 🌸🌸🌸A favourite springtime tradition in Toronto is coming to a computer screen near you! The City is planning to live-strea… 4 hours ago

CultureDays

Culture Days 🌸🌸🌸A favourite springtime tradition in Toronto is coming to a computer screen near you! The City is planning to liv… https://t.co/g43LPKdgvJ 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.