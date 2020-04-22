Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Ford to make announcement at Queen's Park with province at presumed peak of COVID-19 pandemic

Ford to make announcement at Queen's Park with province at presumed peak of COVID-19 pandemic

CP24 Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park today as the province continues its efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to plan for an eventual reopening of the economy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TFCFan

Social Flirting 🤵 RT @CP24: Ford to make announcement at Queen's Park with province at presumed peak of COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/96QIHnkcIk https://t.c… 5 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 Ford to make announcement at Queen's Park with province at presumed peak of COVID-19 pandemic… https://t.co/wAonGvD5Iq 6 minutes ago

LKocmarek

Leah THANK YOU @cristina_CP24 https://t.co/yfHXm67ClO 23 hours ago

Bellgirl50

Lesley McMehen Ford to make announcement at Queen's Park as COVID-19 pandemic continues https://t.co/nlhA6YeuCp 1 day ago

RockinSportz

Jim D. Leafs and Proud Algonquin First Nations Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park today as the province remains largely shuttered ..… https://t.co/002BiXJCJc 1 day ago

AllanDokis

Allan Dokis RT @AnishNation: Thursday, April 16: "Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee… 6 days ago

AnishNation

Anishinabek Nation Thursday, April 16: "Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Me… https://t.co/dF4817nKIR 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.