Toronto to mark 2nd anniversary of North York Van Attack virtually

Toronto will commemorate the second anniversary of a deadly van attack virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this David I.W. RT @CP24: Toronto to mark 2nd anniversary of North York Van Attack with virtual ceremonies https://t.co/VkyzvDIBbr https://t.co/WprYGXG1YM 14 minutes ago Etobicoke Guardian #Toronto will mark the second anniversary of the North York van attack virtually due to #COVID19. Ten people were k… https://t.co/pqlaQbPohQ 42 minutes ago Tamara Shephard #Toronto will mark the second anniversary of the North York van attack virtually due to #COVID19. Ten people were k… https://t.co/6Y1NVu0Jt1 42 minutes ago CP24 Toronto to mark 2nd anniversary of North York Van Attack with virtual ceremonies https://t.co/VkyzvDIBbr https://t.co/WprYGXG1YM 3 hours ago Toronto Fox Toronto to mark 2nd anniversary of van attack with virtual commemoration:10 killed, 16 hurt in April 2018 massacre… https://t.co/nzQqM0UfKE 11 hours ago Guila Ben RT @GuilaBen: @DawsonMyrna @IRPP Unsettling to watch the NS tragedy unfold with only 1 outlet reporting on possible domestic violence aspec… 17 hours ago