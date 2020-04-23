Global  

Ford vows to change long-term care system as he reveals mother-in-law has COVID-19

CP24 Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford vowed Thursday to strengthen the province’s long-term care home in an emotional news conference the same day it was revealed that his 95-year-old mother-in-law has tested positive for COVID-19.
