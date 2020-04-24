PM Trudeau to announce new rent relief for shuttered businesses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today significant rent relief to help businesses that can't afford to pay their landlords at a time when their operations are shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rapid Time Richmond #RT @RBCNazreenIshak: RT @CBCNews: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce significant rent relief to… https://t.co/SyiMQfU6zl 13 minutes ago Mary C. Kelly RT @CBCNews: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce significant rent relief to help businesses that can't afford to pay thei… 16 minutes ago Yassen Aldamen🍁 RT @CP24: Trudeau to announce new rent relief for small and medium-sized businesses https://t.co/cfZtTVxmaw https://t.co/3ESw7u5aQe 36 minutes ago TfsNews.com https://t.co/tlEHRKjxgA Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a new rent relief program today to help busine… https://t.co/oY0KeUlSkO 1 hour ago Stephanie Dubois Prime Minister to announce a new rent relief program for businesses this morning. Here's what we know so far: https://t.co/1zYsNOLnC7 1 hour ago Vancouver Event News RT @CTVVancouver: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today significant rent relief to help businesses that can't afford… 2 hours ago 6ixBuzzTV Trudeau to announce new rent relief for small and medium-sized businesses. https://t.co/mj1munc00q 2 hours ago National Observer Trudeau is expected to announce today significant rent relief to help businesses that can't afford to pay their lan… https://t.co/itXQzmBd12 2 hours ago