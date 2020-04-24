Global  

PM Trudeau to announce new rent relief for shuttered businesses

CP24 Friday, 24 April 2020
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today significant rent relief to help businesses that can't afford to pay their landlords at a time when their operations are shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Relief Can't Come Soon Enough For Snall Businesses.

Relief Can't Come Soon Enough For Snall Businesses. 01:56

 Ian Lee reports the Senate passed a new round of funding for small businesses, the House is expected to pass it later this week.

