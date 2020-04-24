Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Nova Scotia RCMP to give update on mass shooting investigation

Nova Scotia RCMP to give update on mass shooting investigation

CBC.ca Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Officials are expected to speak at a media conference this morning about the 12-hour rampage in Nova Scotia over the weekend that killed 22 people before the gunman was shot dead by police.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Death toll from Canada mass shooting rises to 23: police

Death toll from Canada mass shooting rises to 23: police 01:47

 HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the death toll from the Nova Scotia mass shooting that occurred from Saturday to Sunday has risen to 19. Citing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the National Post reports that 51-year-old suspect Gabriel Wortman had masqueraded as a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

andyper161

andyper16 RT @victorialwalton: There's an RCMP press conference starting at 11am this morning that is expected to give a full timeline of the inciden… 9 minutes ago

nuhafdzl

the sendu witch; RT @CBCAlerts: BREAKING: RCMP in Nova Scotia say they will hold a news conference today to give a 'detailed account of the incidents on Apr… 20 minutes ago

thefun100

Michael P. Penny RT @CBCNS: Nova Scotia RCMP to give update on mass shooting investigation https://t.co/dOlWvYIMKO https://t.co/GbQMWKzwtk 1 hour ago

thefun100

Michael P. Penny RT @CBCNS: Coming Up at 11 a.m. AT: Nova Scotia RCMP to give update on mass shooting investigation. Watch live: https://t.co/GuHxIBsQjU h… 1 hour ago

thefun100

Michael P. Penny RT @CBCNS: LIVE NOW: Nova Scotia RCMP give update on how mass shooting timeline unfolded. Watch live: https://t.co/Npat3RvBrM 1 hour ago

FAFcanada

familiesagainstfraud RT @canantifraud: BEWARE - Fraudster are quick to create fake #charity #scams when natural disasters or tragedies happen. Many have an urge… 2 hours ago

DlAnnadee

AnnaDee 🇨🇦🙏🏻✝️ #PPC2020 RT @CanuckHonor: First, I want to give credit and thanks to the local rank & file RCMP of Nova Scotia. As this event unfolds and the lies g… 2 hours ago

DragonF44593037

Dragon Fly RT @1loriking: Family getting ready to go outside at 10 #yyj #colwood thinking of our Nova Scotia friends, our local @WestshoreRCMP plus NS… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.