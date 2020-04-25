The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada: April 24

Kamloops This Week The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada https://t.co/E6jZeue9qy 7 minutes ago

Christopher Foulds The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada https://t.co/iBY8sxu5JK 7 minutes ago

Mike Mayoral RT @CP24: There are 43,888 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada https://t.co/TPblHtNjwm https://t.co/M7vn9HgO7m 16 minutes ago

North Shore News The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada https://t.co/klF9jTjNFS 18 minutes ago

Castanet The latest COVID numbers (Canada) https://t.co/hdk9t61WN6 39 minutes ago

Alex Moroz RT @CBCHamilton: #HamOnt is flattening the COVID-19 curve, officials say, but we still need to stay home. Also, the latest numbers for Nia… 46 minutes ago

gisele Mayilamene 🇨🇩🇨🇦💊🌍 RT @CP24: There are 42,105 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada https://t.co/ivGJLuoyIG https://t.co/N3zMmherF7 59 minutes ago