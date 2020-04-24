Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Donald Trump suggests disinfectant and heat could kill coronavirus

Donald Trump suggests disinfectant and heat could kill coronavirus

SBS Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump has suggested that injecting disinfectant and UV light could treat coronavirus. Medical experts and the WHO has repeatedly said, there are currently no specific vaccines or medicines for COVID-19 and treatments are under investigation, and will be tested through clinical trials.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump Suggests Using Disinfectant and Heat to Treat Covid-19

Trump Suggests Using Disinfectant and Heat to Treat Covid-19 01:20

 President Trump suggested in a press briefing that healthcare professionals may use disinfectant and heat to treat Covid-19. The president seized upon research that looked at how coronavirus reacts in different temperatures, climates and on different surfaces but his task force coordinator Deborah...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NebulaAna

Ana RT @haveigotnews: After Donald Trump suggests ‘injecting disinfectant’ to treat coronavirus, millions of furloughed workers wonder why they… 8 seconds ago

totitafuentes

Rosy de Garza RT @duty2warn: #25theAmendmentNow is trending because Trump is advocating the insane idea of 'injection' of disinfectant to beat coronaviru… 1 minute ago

mickey94114

Sister Mickey of the Srs of Bernard RT @AliVelshi: Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and 'clean' the lungs. I kid you not. https://t.co/35YH98Ja8Z 1 minute ago

spunkkee

Patric D 🆘 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 RT @Jersey_Craig: Donald Trump, a grown adult, suggests we inject ourselves with disinfectant to fight COVID-19. The President of the Unit… 4 minutes ago

OrangeHitlerDon

Orange Hitler Donald Trump suggests INJECTING people with 'disinfectant' https://t.co/EX6ngmS5PE via @MailOnline 4 minutes ago

DianOnno

Dian Onno Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and 'clean' the lungs https://t.co/zwC1sqX00b 5 minutes ago

DrDNCabral

Dr DN Cabral RT @brontyman: Please don’t listen to the president. If you do his advice will harm you. https://t.co/T144LafNdw 7 minutes ago

MarionStrstrk

Marion RT @MartinFriedlan2: I'm going into the woods to live with the bears. Chances of survival better with them than with this doofus in charge… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.