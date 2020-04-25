Global  

Ford slams ‘bunch of yahoos’ protesting emergency measures outside Queen’s Park

CP24 Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s furious at the “bunch of yahoos” who decided to flout physical distancing measures and emergency laws to protest outside Queen’s Park Saturday afternoon, calling them “irresponsible, reckless and selfish.”
