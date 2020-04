You Might Like

Tweets about this RogueLemming🇨🇦🍁🦜⌛ #CanadianJuggernaut RT @ForgeRat: @rwlens @SusanDelacourt @fordnation They were warned & failed miserably. Nursing homes in Ontario should have had strict pr… 3 hours ago OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @sunlorrie Yes and where are the front page articles criticizing Doug Ford? Ford is at fault for the seniors dying… https://t.co/8bQ8xyrF9G 2 days ago Pam RT @CBCToronto: This timeline shows what steps Ontario took — and failed to take — to protect the residents and staff of nursing homes as t… 4 days ago CBC Toronto This timeline shows what steps Ontario took — and failed to take — to protect the residents and staff of nursing ho… https://t.co/IffN8CnEPd 4 days ago