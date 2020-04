Postmedia to lay off 80, permanently close 15 newspapers amid COVID-19 fallout Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Postmedia Network Inc. says it will lay off about 80 employees and permanently close 15 community newspapers, as the newspaper conglomerate navigates the financial fallout of COVID-19. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ben Andrews RT @BNNBloomberg: Postmedia to lay off 80, permanently close 15 newspapers amid COVID-19 fallout https://t.co/kyCMAz38V5 https://t.co/SjFPE… 8 seconds ago Alvin Yu Postmedia's weekly papers in Manitoba and Windsor-Essex will permanently close effective May 4. https://t.co/kCt5qzVtCF 4 minutes ago philip kuefler Postmedia to lay off 80, permanently close 15 newspapers amid COVID-19 fallout https://t.co/ChVDJerzQm Without Fre… https://t.co/qmLsRqHjNy 9 minutes ago