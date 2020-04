As Quebec moves to reopen daycares and schools, Ford says Ontario will not put 'children in harm's way' Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Premier Doug Ford said Ontario has chosen to take a different path than Quebec when it comes to reopening schools because he does not want to put “children in harm’s way.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Christopher 🇮🇹🇨🇦🇻🇦✝️☭🇷🇺🇮🇱🇮🇪☯️✡ RT @CP24: As Quebec moves to reopen daycares and schools, Ford says Ontario will not put 'children in harm's way' https://t.co/IaGweXcB1w h… 2 minutes ago