Officials watching rivers as floods chase people out of downtown Fort McMurray

Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Officials in Fort McMurray are keeping a close eye on river levels after a 25-kilometre ice jam caused major flooding and forced about 12,000 people from their homes.
News video: Rising rivers flood downtown Fort McMurray, prompt new evacuation orders

Rising rivers flood downtown Fort McMurray, prompt new evacuation orders 00:41

 Flooding in Fort McMurray caused by ice jams in the rapidly thawing Athabasca River worsened overnight Sunday, prompting a new round of mandatory evacuation orders.

