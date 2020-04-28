|
Officials watching rivers as floods chase people out of downtown Fort McMurray
|
|
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Officials in Fort McMurray are keeping a close eye on river levels after a 25-kilometre ice jam caused major flooding and forced about 12,000 people from their homes.
|
|
|
