You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jason Kenney Says There's 'A Special Place In Hell' For COVID-19 Hoarders & Scammers



The Alberta Premier has been out there dropping some serious truth bombs. On Monday, March 23, Jason Kenney took time out of his press conference to slam the scammers and the supply hoarders running.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:33 Published on March 25, 2020 Alberta's New 'Emergency Payment Program' Will Give $573 To Those In Self-Isolation



Premier Jason Kenney just announced an emergency payment program in Alberta that will be given to those in self-isolation amid the COVID-19. This follows an announcement of public health emergency in.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:12 Published on March 19, 2020

Tweets about this