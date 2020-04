Former Fort McMurray MLA facing loss of home again Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Brian Jean, once the leader of Alberta's Wildrose Party, is facing the loss of his second home in four years because of natural disasters in Fort McMurray. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Shiny Happy Media Former Fort McMurray MLA facing loss of home again https://t.co/PzWim8Fdsv 5 minutes ago Melvin Argue RT @TomPark1n: Most people care about people facing floods in Fort McMurray because of natural empathy for others. Kenney’s Christian conse… 1 hour ago Tom Parkin Most people care about people facing floods in Fort McMurray because of natural empathy for others. Kenney’s Christ… https://t.co/sqM6jOmuAA 8 hours ago