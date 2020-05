Male victim seriously injured in East York shooting Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A shooting in East York has left one male victim with serious injuries as police respond to multiple reports of gunshots in the area. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Why A Bus Passenger Knocked An Old Man To The Floor



A 72-year-old man was assaulted on a bus in East Baltimore, Maryland, last month. Two female passengers told him to stop coughing, but the man said he couldn't. Newser reports an argument ensued, and.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this