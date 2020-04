Deborah Divine RT @Reuters: EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump says China wants him to lose his bid for re-election in November https://t.co/OvtCU3Sb2L via… 41 seconds ago

[email protected] activist. RT @EconomicTimes: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will do… 5 minutes ago

देशभक्त जयेश (हिन्दू) RT @airnewsalerts: US Prez Donald Trump terms #WHO as pipe organ for China, says #US will soon come out with its recommendations on global… 11 minutes ago

Cynthia Seym ®™Text Trump to 88022 RT @Texasexpatriate: BREAKING now: Donald Trump says he WILL take action against China and the WHO https://t.co/0PXQFncolC 11 minutes ago

jay vee RT @business: China rejects Donald Trump’s claim that Beijing is trying to damage his re-election chances with its handling of the coronavi… 13 minutes ago

Only5Mins RT @daily_trust: China has no interest in interfering in the U.S. presidential election, it said on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald T… 19 minutes ago

•사 샤 압 둘 랗• RT @staronline: Trump said he believes China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will do anything they can" to make him lo… 19 minutes ago