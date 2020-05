You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources RCMP officers shot at fire hall filled with people fleeing N.S. gunman: watchdog Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating why two RCMP officers started shooting at a fire hall while a killer disguised as a Mountie was on the loose.

CP24 1 week ago





Tweets about this CBC Canadian News This tear-stained letter from a Nova Scotia boy brought comfort to mourning RCMP officers https://t.co/OzMe0yPTVJ https://t.co/zbnwPYFgTM 8 minutes ago shaunahip RT @CBCNS: This tear-stained letter from a Nova Scotia boy brought comfort to mourning RCMP officers https://t.co/QEwkWSdaxH https://t.co/s… 29 minutes ago CBC Nova Scotia This tear-stained letter from a Nova Scotia boy brought comfort to mourning RCMP officers https://t.co/QEwkWSdaxH https://t.co/sEDTgoQyQY 1 hour ago ❀⋆∘∴🐇Bun Bun 🐇 ⋆∘∴❀ Making a poem for school and this is what i have so far The wind just blows Swiftly along her tear stained cloths… https://t.co/ALyy0Ribci 4 days ago Shecky Speaking of RT. He did a solo acoustic set one year at the Gentilly Stage. Got a kick out of the people saying, “Wh… https://t.co/6EuuEljKIP 1 week ago