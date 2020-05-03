Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on May 3

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Toronto introduces the Canada goose as a unit of measurement for social distancing in coronavirus lockdown



Signs have popped up around Toronto using the Canada goose as a unit of measurement for correct social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago PM Trudeau: Restrictions At US-Canada Border To Continue For Another Month



Reuters reports that people wishing to travel between the US and Canada will face challenges for another month. Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions for another 30.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world April 27 Canada's two largest provinces announced plans on Monday to ease restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a look at what's...

CBC.ca 6 days ago



Watch: SBS World News live Tonight on SBS World News, US regulators authorise an experimental drug Remdesivir for emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients, Queenslanders and Northern...

SBS 1 day ago





Tweets about this