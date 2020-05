You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources A man's daily exercises have become social media hit



A man shares his daily exercise regime with 70,000 strangers despite lockdown rules - after videos of his walks became a surprise social media video hit.Tim Lindon, 41, runs the Facebook page for his.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 1 week ago Emergency services help 11-year-old girl celebrate her birthday



Four police vehicles, two fire engines and an ambulance came to the rescue to help an 11-year-old girl - celebrate her BIRTHDAY.Chloe-Louise Horne was gutted when she was forced to cancel her birthday.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:05 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this