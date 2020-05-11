Global  

Premier Ford, Finance Minister Rod Phillips to make announcement at Queen's Park today

CP24 Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park this morning alongside Ontario’s finance minister.
News video: Finance Minister to announce second tranche of economic package at 4 PM | Oneindia News

Finance Minister to announce second tranche of economic package at 4 PM | Oneindia News 02:55

 India recorded a sharp spike in the number of fresh coronavirus cases with 3,722 cases in the last 24 hours, this takes the total infections across the 78,000 mark; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the next tranche of economic package today at 4 PM; 14 migrant workers killed in MP...

FM's announcement to give wings to Indian economy post COVID-19 world: Piyush Goyal [Video]

FM's announcement to give wings to Indian economy post COVID-19 world: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the economic package and steps announced under it, saying that first series of announcements..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Cruel blow to migrant workers: Chidambaram on Sitharaman's COVID-19 stimulus [Video]

Cruel blow to migrant workers: Chidambaram on Sitharaman's COVID-19 stimulus

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on May 13 said there is "nothing" for poor and hungry migrant workers on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements detailing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Ford to make another COVID-19 announcement, one day after permitting some stores to reopen

Premier Doug Ford is set to make another COVID-19 related announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon.
CP24

Budget deficit will be 'bloody big' - Former Finance Minister Steven Joyce

Budget deficit will be 'bloody big' - Former Finance Minister Steven JoyceFormer Finance Minister Steven Joyce is expecting the deficit revealed in today's Budget announcement to be a "bloody big one".Joyce told Mike Hosking on...
New Zealand Herald

