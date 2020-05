natalia RT @CP24: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says decision on whether to reopen schools, daycares coming 'early next week' https://t.co/lb4GTFGHBi h… 12 minutes ago Pamela Lanz-O'Brien RT @yourtvsarnia: On 8 weeks into the pandemic "We have come a long way, but still have a long way to go" says Premier Ford. Says recent #C… 27 minutes ago YourTV Windsor On 8 weeks into the pandemic "We have come a long way, but still have a long way to go" says Premier Ford. Says rec… https://t.co/Qjv6VKo3fJ 1 hour ago YourTV Smiths Falls On 8 weeks into the pandemic "We have come a long way, but still have a long way to go" says Premier Ford. Says rec… https://t.co/Iy1yXwexe0 1 hour ago YourTV Sarnia On 8 weeks into the pandemic "We have come a long way, but still have a long way to go" says Premier Ford. Says rec… https://t.co/rY3367inao 1 hour ago Councillor Mike Cluett RT @yourtvontario: On 8 weeks into the pandemic "We have come a long way, but still have a long way to go" says Premier Ford. Says recent #… 1 hour ago