Federal veterans ombudsman abruptly resigns Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Veterans ombudsman Craig Dalton, a respected former colonel in the army, has abruptly quit the position. He was barely half way through his federally-appointed term and apparently has an undisclosed job offer. He made waves last summer by suggesting the ombudsman's mandate needed to be reviewed because veterans had lost trust. 👓 View full article

