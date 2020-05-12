Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bryan Adams Instagram post called racist by Chinese-Canadian organization and social media users

CBC.ca Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
A prominent Chinese-Canadian activist says she is shocked, disappointed and angry about an Instagram post from Canadian singer Bryan Adams’ official account that she and others are accusing of racism.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Lena Dunham reflects on complicated feelings about Mother's Day

Lena Dunham reflects on complicated feelings about Mother's Day 00:53

 Lena Dunham has reflected on her complex feelings about Mother's Day in a new social media post.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adele's birthday photo is sparking a debate about body positivity [Video]

Adele's birthday photo is sparking a debate about body positivity

Adele’s latest social media post has spawned a wide-ranging debate about beauty standards and body positivity.The Instagram photo featured a thank-you to her fans and a message of support for..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published
Controversial 'body shaming' opinion sparks social media debate [Video]

Controversial 'body shaming' opinion sparks social media debate

Is making fun of men who lose their hair because of male pattern baldness a form of body shaming? .Thousands of social media users seem to think so.On May 5, Reddit user isthisausername2 posted their..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bryan Adams' Instagram post draws rebukes from Chinese-Canadian organization, social media users

A prominent Chinese-Canadian activist says she is shocked, disappointed and angry about an Instagram post from Canadian singer Bryan Adams’ official account...
CBC.ca

Bryan Adams's Instagram post draws rebukes from Chinese-Canadian organization, social media users

A prominent Chinese-Canadian activist says she is shocked, disappointed and angry about an Instagram post on Canadian singer Bryan Adams's official account that...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

cbcsteve

Steven D'Souza Bryan Adams's Instagram post draws rebukes from Chinese-Canadian organization, social media users | CBC News https://t.co/puH1YUBtfn 1 minute ago

WMGK

102.9 WMGK Adams' comments have led to a lot of negative attention. https://t.co/i5TOWChILd 1 minute ago

chuddles11

Christine Huddleston RT @CBCAlerts: Canadian singer Bryan Adams is under fire for an Instagram post in which he blasted 'bat eating, wet market animal selling,… 1 minute ago

brinxee

Cinthia.B ن RT @AlexpiersonAMP: The CCP, not the people of China, are to blame for lying about the virus. but those offended by Adams comments should l… 2 minutes ago

KN23

Kahn Hardaway RT @CBCNews: Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice called Bryan Adams' Instagram post racist and be… 2 minutes ago

KetaK

Keta Kosman @cbcradio Bryan Adams made an INCREDIBLY offensive post on Twitter and Instagram yesterday regarding bat-eating, vi… https://t.co/W1ut9YrQwa 3 minutes ago

WilliamLSeymour

William Seymour Bryan Adams's Instagram post draws rebukes from Chinese-Canadian organization, social media users https://t.co/08uUrOJyZk 4 minutes ago

djsandwiches

+~ Dj EggplantZ ~× 🇨🇦 RT @cbcnewsbc: Bryan Adams Instagram post called racist by Chinese-Canadian organization and social media users https://t.co/Krsy1eLxL9 5 minutes ago