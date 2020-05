You Might Like

Tweets about this caffeine fiend RT @CBCIndigenous: Lessons from H1N1 flu in 2009 helped Quebec Cree communities prepare for COVID-19 https://t.co/RcnOIkkSbw 40 minutes ago CBC Indigenous Lessons from H1N1 flu in 2009 helped Quebec Cree communities prepare for COVID-19 https://t.co/RcnOIkkSbw 1 hour ago Romeo Saganash RT @CreeMediaCBC: How lessons from H1N1 helped Quebec Cree communities prepare for COVID-19. https://t.co/SGi0TvmF2E @creehealth @gcccra ht… 2 hours ago Okalik Eegeesiak RT @CBCNorth: Lessons from H1N1 flu in 2009 helped Quebec Cree communities prepare for COVID-19 https://t.co/hJlf7gPXt6 https://t.co/tpqrQM… 2 hours ago CreeMediaCBC How lessons from H1N1 helped Quebec Cree communities prepare for COVID-19. https://t.co/SGi0TvmF2E @creehealth… https://t.co/4lUviDgr0M 2 hours ago CBC North Lessons from H1N1 flu in 2009 helped Quebec Cree communities prepare for COVID-19 https://t.co/hJlf7gPXt6 https://t.co/tpqrQMGu3p 7 hours ago