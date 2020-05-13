Ontario sees decline in new cases of COVID-19 after back-to-back days with a slight increase

68% of Americans Want a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Returning to Normal Life Two new surveys conducted by Gallup have found a slight shift in the amount of people who've been adhering to stay-at-home guidelines within the last month. Around 74% of Americans said they are still avoiding small gatherings,...
Day 54 of the Coronavirus lockdown. India has crossed the 90,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases as it recorded the biggest single-day jump of 4,987 new patients, bringing the total to 90,927..