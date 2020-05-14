

Recent related videos from verified sources War hero gets a heart warming hug from a lion



Jim is a veteran who fought heroically in World War II. He was wounded in battle three times. After the war, he came to Canada from England and he worked for many years. But he also started the Saint.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:42 Published 4 days ago Hero war veteran cuddles with a baby lion cub



Jim is a veteran who fought heroically in World War II. He was wounded in battle three times. After the war, he came to Canada from England and he worked for many years. But he also started the Saint.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 6 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Ali Kara RT @CP24: Toronto Zoo plans to reopen with drive-thru experience https://t.co/7lIiSHyW18 https://t.co/GGK44n7g0Q 2 minutes ago