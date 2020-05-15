Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Toronto cancels major festivals, events through August, including Taste of the Danforth, Honda Indy

CP24 Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The City of Toronto announced Friday the cancellation of permits for major events and festivals through the end of August to slow the spread of COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Music festivals not covered by pandemic insurance [Video]

Music festivals not covered by pandemic insurance

Pandemic insurance is not currently available for music festivals, concerts and other major events.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Music Festivals Not Covered by Pandemic Insurance [Video]

Music Festivals Not Covered by Pandemic Insurance

Music Festivals Not Covered by Pandemic Insurance Pandemic insurance is not currently available for music festivals, concerts and other major events. But the coverage will likely be a top priority..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

emarceg

Marc G 🇧🇧 🇨🇦 RT @CP24: JUST IN: Toronto cancels major festivals, events through August, including Taste of the Danforth, Honda Indy to stop spread of CO… 15 seconds ago

mrdemmendaal

Jeroen Demmendaal That’s it: NO #IndyCar race in the weekend of July 12, and no Road To Indy ☹️☹️ Full story: https://t.co/5STJCWS4f9 https://t.co/GHDEFn3FN2 3 minutes ago

Dantheman392

Dantheman392 📱💻👀📡🇨🇦 RT @CTVToronto: In a news release, the city said events with more than 250 people will be cancelled until July 31, while those with more th… 14 minutes ago

Sea6ix

Miami Berch 🇩🇴 RT @CP24: WATCH LIVE: City of Toronto officials provide COVID-19 update https://t.co/NfvRa6zClV 15 minutes ago