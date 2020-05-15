|
Toronto cancels major festivals, events through August, including Taste of the Danforth, Honda Indy
|
|
Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The City of Toronto announced Friday the cancellation of permits for major events and festivals through the end of August to slow the spread of COVID-19.
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Music Festivals Not Covered by Pandemic Insurance
Music Festivals Not Covered
by Pandemic Insurance Pandemic insurance is not currently available for
music festivals, concerts and other major events. But the coverage will likely be
a top priority..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this