Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine trials approved for Halifax university

CBC.ca Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
The first Canadian clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by Health Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the trials will take place at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University in Halifax. The National Research Council will work with the manufacturers so the vaccine can be produced and distributed “here at home.”
