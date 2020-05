ozawa RT @CP24: Long weekend traditions missed as Canadians abide by COVID measures https://t.co/sP1fabImfd https://t.co/8WizLjBNpn 1 hour ago 💎🎤Glammapreneur🎥🎇Digital Diva RT @CTVNews: Long weekend traditions missed as Canadians abide by COVID measures https://t.co/AXI12AGdwd https://t.co/KjHrTc2muy 2 hours ago CP24 Long weekend traditions missed as Canadians abide by COVID measures https://t.co/sP1fabImfd https://t.co/8WizLjBNpn 3 hours ago CTV Regina Long weekend traditions missed as Canadians abide by COVID measures https://t.co/qvx79WVbV9 #yqr #sk https://t.co/pAwfxV4cQe 3 hours ago CTV News Long weekend traditions missed as Canadians abide by COVID measures https://t.co/AXI12AGdwd https://t.co/KjHrTc2muy 3 hours ago Kris Mychasiw Covid measures have essentially paralyzed the economy and our lives in every way imaginable. What do I miss the… https://t.co/gRSM2Oe8aH 4 hours ago Christina Miller RT @CTVNews: Long weekend traditions missed as Canadians abide by COVID measures https://t.co/owUXyLkuvn 5 hours ago uOttawa WLMP.PMDF RT @CTVToronto: The long weekend known fondly as May Two-Four in parts of the country has been all but cancelled. https://t.co/KoGGmClfjb 6 hours ago