You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Canada Snowbirds team jet crashes in British Columbia, injuring at least one A jet from the Canadian air force's Snowbirds exhibition team crashed into a neighborhood in the British Columbia city of Kamloops on Sunday after the pilot...

Reuters 14 hours ago



Canada air force aerobatics team member dies in plane crash Canadian forces' Snowbirds jet crashes in British Columbia on a tour to lift spirits during coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera 3 hours ago





Tweets about this Times Colonist Timeline for fatal crashes involving Canada's Snowbirds aerobatic team https://t.co/IaBJcVSA4E 1 hour ago