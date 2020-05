techami Donald Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding https://t.co/GbujOboj5H 37 seconds ago Kay RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding, to weigh U.S. membership https://t.co/vYlNH6RXnK https://t.c… 1 minute ago ana_ captures 👑🍀🌸🍃🌏 RT @SBSNews: US President Donald Trump has threatened to permanently freeze funding to the World Health Organization unless "substantive im… 2 minutes ago Advocate subhash siyag RT @IndiaToday: If WHO does not take steps in 30 days, the US will reconsider its membership in the body: #US President Donald Trump https:… 2 minutes ago ArcIllustrators Reuters@Reuters President Donald Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding, to weigh U.S. membership… https://t.co/YAdTF1J8mB 4 minutes ago Vivian Porretto Donald Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding if it doesn't make 'major changes' in 30 days #SmartNews H… https://t.co/wVrC2IlvSn 5 minutes ago Yogesh US President Donald Trump wrote to the WHO saying that if the world health body does not commit to major substantiv… https://t.co/SurUEtFRaY 5 minutes ago SingleBuchi Trump Threatens WHO With Permanent Freeze On Funding, 30-Day Ultimatum https://t.co/WhLVrKkqdW https://t.co/HE2LErEJMg 6 minutes ago